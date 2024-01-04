eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.96

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $8.29. eGain shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 58,940 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

