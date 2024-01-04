Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.47

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.47 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.63). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.63), with a volume of 387,816 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.77) to GBX 137 ($1.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £753.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,831.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Clement Woon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,408.12). 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

