Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of Elevance Health worth $130,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.72. 270,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

