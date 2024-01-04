Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells $196,471.59 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 3,152,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

