Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 403,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

