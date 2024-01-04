ERC20 Hits Market Cap of $11.83 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $1,909.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00018789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.24 or 0.99990051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011603 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010853 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00214838 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01071986 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $789.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

