Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.45 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ethereum has a market cap of $269.39 billion and $11.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,241.48 or 0.05153315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00086266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00023119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,182 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.