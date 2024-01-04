Eukles Asset Management Acquires 80 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 1.2% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.20. 161,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,292. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

