Eukles Asset Management Has $3.71 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,472. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

