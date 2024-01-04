Eukles Asset Management Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.89. 7,098,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

