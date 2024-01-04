Eukles Asset Management Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $430.87. 2,601,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,160. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.47. The company has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

