Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Trading Down 4.8%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 10,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

