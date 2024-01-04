Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $157.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.