Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 233,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 1.6 %

FARM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,797. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,080.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 786,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

