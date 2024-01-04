Filecoin Price Hits $6.30 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00014426 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $363.47 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Filecoin Coin Profile
Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,986,127 coins and its circulating supply is 492,130,930 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Filecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
