FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.33

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.33 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.26). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 174.20 ($2.22), with a volume of 666,919 shares.

FirstGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8,745.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41.

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About FirstGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16), for a total value of £476,000 ($606,137.78). Also, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 18,824 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £29,741.92 ($37,873.32). Insiders own 3.53% of the company's stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

