Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $544.94 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Flare has a market cap of $544.94 million and $9.10 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,251,891,558 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,808,443,573.072834 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0178149 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $14,241,586.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

