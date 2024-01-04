FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 101,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 96,429 shares.The stock last traded at $75.06 and had previously closed at $75.05.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,608,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 846,868 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

