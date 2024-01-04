Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 400 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $673.86. The stock had a trading volume of 412,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,826. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $663.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.