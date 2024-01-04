Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.61 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.54. The stock had a trading volume of 769,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.