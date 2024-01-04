Forsta AP Fonden Has $31.66 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,158. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

