Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 14,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. General Electric has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.