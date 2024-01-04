Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 9,100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.81. 830,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,753. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

