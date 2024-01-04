Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average of $280.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.