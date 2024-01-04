Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.6% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

NOC traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $477.14. The company had a trading volume of 370,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,713. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $540.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.35. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

