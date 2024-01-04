Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.3% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 2,948,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

