Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $145.13. 944,366 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.