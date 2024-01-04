Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 430,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,332. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NYSE BB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 4,905,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,230. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

