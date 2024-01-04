Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,517. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

