Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 260,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 305,719 shares.The stock last traded at $62.49 and had previously closed at $61.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 34.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

