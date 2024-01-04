Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.