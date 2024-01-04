Francis Financial Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.65. 19,065,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,882,262. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

