Francis Financial Inc. Sells 18,500 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 79,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.