Francis Financial Inc. Sells 27,259 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Francis Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,259 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 2.35% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 118,919.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,590,000 after acquiring an additional 57,081,505 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,857,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 164,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 3,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

