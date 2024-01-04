FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.94

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 1419662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

