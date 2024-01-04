Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.89

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and traded as high as $30.62. Fujitsu shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 46,951 shares changing hands.

Fujitsu Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

