Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $793.87

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.87 ($10.11) and traded as low as GBX 777.50 ($9.90). Future shares last traded at GBX 779 ($9.92), with a volume of 311,545 shares traded.

FUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.19) to GBX 1,685 ($21.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Future from GBX 757 ($9.64) to GBX 827 ($10.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 660 ($8.40) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.19) to GBX 1,080 ($13.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.30) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £941.93 million, a P/E ratio of 833.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 319.15%.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.79), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($693,813.32). Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

