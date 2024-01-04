Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.45. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 60,570 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "sell" rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $727,944.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

