Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $487.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.29 and its 200-day moving average is $457.42.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

