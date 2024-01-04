Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 119,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,556,000 after buying an additional 51,652 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40,147.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 306,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 1,985,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,553,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

