Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.58

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 18040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

