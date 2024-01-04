GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Sells $8,630,129.20 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrafTech International alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,761.59.

GrafTech International Stock Up 1.8 %

EAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,597. The company has a market capitalization of $507.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.14. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GrafTech International

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.