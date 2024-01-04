Grin Trading 57.6% Higher Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $1.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,372.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00150064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00538586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00367069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00192147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

