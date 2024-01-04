Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $11,024.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $9,986.90.

Shares of GROV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 259.47% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

