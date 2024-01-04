Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 921,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,796. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

