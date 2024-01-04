GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 1,975,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

