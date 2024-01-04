Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,100.36

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,100.36 ($26.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,286.47 ($29.12). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,224 ($28.32), with a volume of 401,398 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($30.88) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.22) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,230 ($28.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,388.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,100.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 8.41 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

