Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) & Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Financial Contrast

Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 11.25% 6.57% 0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerzbank 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hang Lung Group and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Commerzbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 4.28 $347.09 million N/A N/A Commerzbank $12.92 billion 1.20 $1.51 billion $1.80 6.95

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Dividends

Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Commerzbank pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Hang Lung Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and carparking bays. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, financial, project management, dry and laundry cleaning, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers cash services, including accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services comprising documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and banking products comprising bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements and other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities risk management and precious metals services; interest, currency, and liquidity management services, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

