Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,988,142 shares changing hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.91 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

