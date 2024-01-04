Head-To-Head Analysis: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both index companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spine Injury Solutions and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 989.47 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.54 -$58.00 million $0.05 148.23

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spine Injury Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 2.86% 2.28% 0.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

